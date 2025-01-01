Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

142,760 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Watch This Vehicle
12771527

2017 Mazda MAZDA6

GT

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

  1. 12771527
  2. 12771527
  3. 12771527
  4. 12771527
  5. 12771527
  6. 12771527
  7. 12771527
  8. 12771527
  9. 12771527
  10. 12771527
  11. 12771527
  12. 12771527
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
142,760KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1GL1W54H1103796

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 142,760 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Used 2023 Mazda CX-50 GT W/TURBO for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2023 Mazda CX-50 GT W/TURBO 44,181 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2022 Mazda CX-30 GT w/Turbo 21,100 KM $32,998 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 106,392 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-376-XXXX

(click to show)

519-376-2240

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

2017 Mazda MAZDA6