$18,673+ taxes & licensing
2017 Nissan Murano
SL
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,895 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean inside and out, this very well taken care of 2017 Nissan Murano SL is ready to elevate your daily drives. Leather, Heated Seats & Steering wheel, Huge Sunroof, remote start, power lift gate, NAV, duel power seats & back up camera! This beauty, available now at LuckyDog Motors, boasts a sleek white exterior and a sophisticated black interior, making a statement wherever you go. With just 108,895km on the odometer, this Murano is ready for many more adventures.
Under the hood, you'll find a robust 3.5L 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission and all-wheel drive, offering confident performance in various conditions. The Murano SL is designed for comfort and convenience, perfect for navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways. With four doors, this SUV offers easy access for the whole family, and plenty of space for cargo.
Here are five features that will make you fall in love with this Murano:
- Luxurious Comfort: Sink into the premium leather seats and experience a truly refined driving experience.
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Conquer any road condition with the surefootedness of all-wheel drive.
- Panoramic Views: Enjoy the open road with a panoramic sunroof, bringing the outside in.
- Seamless Transmission: The variable transmission provides smooth acceleration and exceptional fuel efficiency.
- Tech-Savvy Experience: Enjoy modern technology, including a premium infotainment system.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
LuckyDog Motors
519-371-4000