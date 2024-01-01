Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a mid-sized SUV?  Here is a clean example of a QashQai with the right options, Sunroof, Advance Key, Push-Button Start, Back-up Camera, Cruise, XM Sirius Radio - This is a one owner vehicle with no accident history reported on the CarFax.  Very clean inside and out!  </p><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2017 Nissan Qashqai

96,449 KM

Details Description Features

$19,464

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Nissan Qashqai

SV

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1721923870
  2. 1721923870
  3. 1721923868
  4. 1721923871
  5. 1721923870
  6. 1721923870
  7. 1721923871
  8. 1721923869
  9. 1721923868
  10. 1721923870
  11. 1721923871
  12. 1721923871
  13. 1721923870
  14. 1721923869
  15. 1721923866
  16. 1721923868
  17. 1721923869
  18. 1721923870
  19. 1721923871
  20. 1721923871
  21. 1721923901
  22. 1721923900
  23. 1721923901
  24. 1721923900
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,464

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
96,449KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CRXHW134077

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 96,449 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a mid-sized SUV?  Here is a clean example of a QashQai with the right options, Sunroof, Advance Key, Push-Button Start, Back-up Camera, Cruise, XM Sirius Radio - This is a one owner vehicle with no accident history reported on the CarFax.  Very clean inside and out!  

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL 79,745 KM $19,864 + tax & lic
Used 2012 MINI Cooper Convertible S for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2012 MINI Cooper Convertible S 89,450 KM SOLD
Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 4Motion for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 4Motion 102,510 KM $26,447 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$19,464

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2017 Nissan Qashqai