$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 1 1 , 2 8 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 10442529

10442529 Stock #: 23038B

23038B VIN: 1C6RR7NT7HS597745

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Mileage 111,287 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning Mechanical Power Steering Interior Tachometer Compass Additional Features 4x4 8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.