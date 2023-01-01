Menu
2017 RAM 1500

111,287 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

Contact Seller
2017 RAM 1500

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie

2017 RAM 1500

Laramie

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

111,287KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10442529
  • Stock #: 23038B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7NT7HS597745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 111,287 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

