2017 RAM 1500

116,336 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2017 RAM 1500

ST

2017 RAM 1500

ST

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

116,336KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6RR7KT7HS763590

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 116,336 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

2017 RAM 1500