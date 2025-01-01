Menu
<p>Looking for a spacious and versatile SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this 2017 Subaru Outback Limited, available now at LuckyDog Motors. This blue beauty boasts a luxurious beige interior and a powerful 3.6L H6 engine, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With a comfortable and well-appointed cabin, youll enjoy every mile you drive.</p><p>This Outback Limited is loaded with features that enhance both safety and comfort. Stay safe on the road with advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure assist, and blind spot monitoring. Enjoy the convenience of features like push-button start, heated seats, and a power sunroof. Plus, the roomy interior offers ample cargo space, perfect for hauling gear or passengers.</p><p>This well-maintained vehicle comes with a respectable 117,472km on the odometer, ensuring you can enjoy this stylish and practical SUV for years to come. Here are five of its most sizzle-worthy features:</p><ol><li><strong>Powerful 3.6L H6 Engine</strong>: Experience smooth acceleration and effortless power for any driving situation.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Steering Wheel</strong>: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Advanced Safety Features</strong>: Feel confident and secure with adaptive cruise control, lane departure assist, and blind spot monitoring.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Leather Interior</strong>: Enjoy a premium driving experience with comfortable, supportive leather seats.</li><li><strong>Spacious and Versatile Cabin</strong>: Pack your gear, bring the whole family, and enjoy all the versatility this SUV has to offer.</li></ol><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2017 Subaru Outback

117,472 KM

$22,393

+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

12146589

2017 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,393

+ taxes & licensing

Used
117,472KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSFNC8H3328037

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 117,472 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$22,393

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2017 Subaru Outback