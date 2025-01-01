$22,393+ tax & licensing
2017 Subaru Outback
LIMITED
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$22,393
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,472 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a spacious and versatile SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this 2017 Subaru Outback Limited, available now at LuckyDog Motors. This blue beauty boasts a luxurious beige interior and a powerful 3.6L H6 engine, making it perfect for both city driving and weekend adventures. With a comfortable and well-appointed cabin, you'll enjoy every mile you drive.
This Outback Limited is loaded with features that enhance both safety and comfort. Stay safe on the road with advanced safety features like adaptive cruise control, lane departure assist, and blind spot monitoring. Enjoy the convenience of features like push-button start, heated seats, and a power sunroof. Plus, the roomy interior offers ample cargo space, perfect for hauling gear or passengers.
This well-maintained vehicle comes with a respectable 117,472km on the odometer, ensuring you can enjoy this stylish and practical SUV for years to come. Here are five of its most sizzle-worthy features:
- Powerful 3.6L H6 Engine: Experience smooth acceleration and effortless power for any driving situation.
- Heated Seats and Steering Wheel: Stay cozy and comfortable even on the coldest days.
- Advanced Safety Features: Feel confident and secure with adaptive cruise control, lane departure assist, and blind spot monitoring.
- Luxurious Leather Interior: Enjoy a premium driving experience with comfortable, supportive leather seats.
- Spacious and Versatile Cabin: Pack your gear, bring the whole family, and enjoy all the versatility this SUV has to offer.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
519-371-4000