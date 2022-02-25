$29,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-371-4000
2017 Subaru Outback
LIMITED
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$29,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8280798
- Stock #: 2517
- VIN: 4S4BSFNC4H3394519
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 121,109 KM
Vehicle Description
This fully loaded Subaru Outback has every option available, Lane assist, Advanced Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Advanced Key, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Leather Heated Seats, Power Front seats, Power Trunk, Both Carpet and Rubber Mats, Seat Memory and Home Link.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.