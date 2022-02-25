Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Subaru Outback

121,109 KM

Details Description Features

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2017 Subaru Outback

2017 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1646243151
  2. 1646243151
  3. 1646243150
  4. 1646243151
  5. 1646243148
  6. 1646243194
  7. 1646243153
  8. 1646243152
  9. 1646243154
  10. 1646243154
  11. 1646243153
  12. 1646243153
  13. 1646243153
  14. 1646243153
  15. 1646243154
  16. 1646243154
  17. 1646243154
  18. 1646243152
  19. 1646243153
  20. 1646243154
  21. 1646243153
  22. 1646243194
  23. 1646243195
  24. 1646243195
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$29,999

+ taxes & licensing

121,109KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8280798
  • Stock #: 2517
  • VIN: 4S4BSFNC4H3394519

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,109 KM

Vehicle Description

This fully loaded Subaru Outback has every option available, Lane assist, Advanced Cruise Control, Push Button Start, Advanced Key, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Leather Heated Seats, Power Front seats, Power Trunk, Both Carpet and Rubber Mats, Seat Memory and Home Link. 

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

2016 Audi A3 2.0T Ko...
 94,567 KM
$25,999 + tax & lic
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Ko...
 108,891 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Transit Co...
 121,186 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory