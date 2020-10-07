Menu
2017 Toyota Corolla

63,120 KM

Details Description Features

$17,999

+ tax & licensing
$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

Owen Sound Subaru

1-877-677-4293

2017 Toyota Corolla

2017 Toyota Corolla

SXE

2017 Toyota Corolla

SXE

Location

Owen Sound Subaru

202405 Hwy 6 & 21, RR5, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

1-877-677-4293

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,999

+ taxes & licensing

63,120KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6138093
  • VIN: 2t1burhe0hc921458

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 63,120 KM

Vehicle Description

OWEN SOUND SUBARU, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED

 

Buy With Confidence, Drive With Confidence.

 

Just Traded, Hard To Find Vehicle ,Serviced At Owen Sound Subaru .

 

Vehicle Inspection was Done By Our Qualified Subaru Technician's.

 

Ask Us About Subaru Protection Plans Specific to You.

 

We Offer Purchase Options With Many Lending Institutions.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

