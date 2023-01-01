$37,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
2017 Toyota Highlander
LIMITED
Location
Baywest Toyota
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6
519-371-2981
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$37,995
+ taxes & licensing
51,500KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5tddzrfhxhs451406
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Brown
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 51,500 KM
Vehicle Description
Top of the line ,fully loaded, with low low kms, come in for a look. Start 2024 with a bang
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
AWD
8 speed automatic
Baywest Toyota
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6
