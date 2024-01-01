Menu
<div>locally owned and extremely well maintained! Must see and drive this excellent RAV4 </div>

2017 Toyota RAV4

36,990 KM

$28,900

+ tax & licensing
2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE

2017 Toyota RAV4

XLE

Location

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-371-4040

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

36,990KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2T3RFREV3HW632738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 36,990 KM

Vehicle Description

locally owned and extremely well maintained! Must see and drive this excellent RAV4 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert

Owen Sound Honda

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-371-4040

$28,900

+ taxes & licensing

Owen Sound Honda

519-371-4040

2017 Toyota RAV4