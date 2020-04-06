Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Performance 6sp

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Volkswagen Golf

GTI 5-Dr 2.0T Performance 6sp

Location

Owen Sound Volkswagen

202444 Highway 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

18885138989

  1. 4871625
  2. 4871625
  3. 4871625
  4. 4871625
  5. 4871625
  6. 4871625
  7. 4871625
  8. 4871625
  9. 4871625
  10. 4871625
  11. 4871625
  12. 4871625
  13. 4871625
  14. 4871625
  15. 4871625
  16. 4871625
  17. 4871625
  18. 4871625
  19. 4871625
  20. 4871625
  21. 4871625
  22. 4871625
  23. 4871625
  24. 4871625
Contact Seller

$24,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,520KM
  • Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4871625
  • Stock #: 3782A
  • VIN: 3VW547AU8HM047240
Exterior Colour
Deep Black Pearl
Interior Colour
Titan Black - Vienna Lthr
Body Style
Hatchback
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
5-door
Passengers
5
Safety
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • ABS
  • Fog Lamps
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Side Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Mirror(s)
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Floor mats
  • Temporary spare tire
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Windows
  • Rear Defrost
Comfort
  • Climate Control
  • A/C
  • Adjustable Steering Wheel
  • Cargo shade
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Lane Departure Warning
  • Keyless Start
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof
  • Blind Spot Monitor
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling
  • Cross-Traffic Alert
  • Automatic Parking
  • Smart Device Integration
  • Generic Sun/Moonroof
  • Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owen Sound Volkswagen

2016 Volkswagen Beet...
 17,000 KM
$20,999 + tax & lic
2011 Volkswagen Jett...
 298,000 KM
$4,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery (Coming Soon)
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Owen Sound Volkswagen

Owen Sound Volkswagen

202444 Highway 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

188851XXXX

(click to show)

18885138989

Send A Message