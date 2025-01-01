Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier, now available at LuckyDog Motors! This sleek white sedan boasts a spacious and comfortable black interior, perfect for those long drives or city commutes. The 1.4L I4 engine provides a smooth and efficient ride, while the automatic transmission ensures effortless gear changes. With its front-wheel drive system, this Cruze confidently handles any weather condition.</p><p>This well-maintained Cruze has seen 160,786 km of adventures and is ready for many more. While we cant disclose the price, its sure to be a steal for a vehicle with such impressive features.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that will make you fall in love with this Cruze:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Premier Trim</strong>: Enjoy the luxury and comfort of the top-of-the-line Premier trim level, including premium features and stylish accents.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior</strong>: Plenty of legroom and headroom for both passengers and cargo, making it ideal for road trips or daily errands.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficient Engine</strong>: Save money at the pump with this efficient 1.4L I4 engine, perfect for those who want to minimize their environmental impact.</li><li><strong>Reliable Performance</strong>: This Cruze is known for its dependable performance, providing you with peace of mind for years to come.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission</strong>: Effortless driving experience with smooth gear changes, making city driving a breeze.</li></ol><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a quality used Chevrolet Cruze Premier! Visit LuckyDog Motors today for a test drive and experience the Cruze magic for yourself.</p><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

160,786 KM

$16,322

+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier

12470536

2018 Chevrolet Cruze

Premier

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,322

+ taxes & licensing

Used
160,786KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,786 KM

Vehicle Description

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
2018 Chevrolet Cruze