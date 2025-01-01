$16,322+ tax & licensing
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
2018 Chevrolet Cruze
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$16,322
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 160,786 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish sedan that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2018 Chevrolet Cruze Premier, now available at LuckyDog Motors! This sleek white sedan boasts a spacious and comfortable black interior, perfect for those long drives or city commutes. The 1.4L I4 engine provides a smooth and efficient ride, while the automatic transmission ensures effortless gear changes. With its front-wheel drive system, this Cruze confidently handles any weather condition.
This well-maintained Cruze has seen 160,786 km of adventures and is ready for many more. While we can't disclose the price, it's sure to be a steal for a vehicle with such impressive features.
Here are 5 features that will make you fall in love with this Cruze:
- Premier Trim: Enjoy the luxury and comfort of the top-of-the-line Premier trim level, including premium features and stylish accents.
- Spacious Interior: Plenty of legroom and headroom for both passengers and cargo, making it ideal for road trips or daily errands.
- Fuel Efficient Engine: Save money at the pump with this efficient 1.4L I4 engine, perfect for those who want to minimize their environmental impact.
- Reliable Performance: This Cruze is known for its dependable performance, providing you with peace of mind for years to come.
- Automatic Transmission: Effortless driving experience with smooth gear changes, making city driving a breeze.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own a quality used Chevrolet Cruze Premier! Visit LuckyDog Motors today for a test drive and experience the Cruze magic for yourself.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
LuckyDog Motors
