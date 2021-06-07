Menu
2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

88,006 KM

$39,995

+ tax & licensing
$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

Kia of Owen Sound

800-930-5616

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

LT

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

800-930-5616

$39,995

+ taxes & licensing

88,006KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7234238
  Stock #: 21327A
  VIN: 3GCUKREC5JG383787

  • Exterior Colour "
  • Interior Colour "
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 21327A
  • Mileage 88,006 KM

Vehicle Description

Local one owner trade. No reported accidents. Z71 Package. Soft tonneau cover. Three oil changes included. 

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Floor mats
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
HD Radio
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Driver Restriction Features
Requires Subscription

Kia of Owen Sound

Kia of Owen Sound

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

