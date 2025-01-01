Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV thats ready for anything the Canadian landscape throws your way? Check out this sleek, black 2018 Ford Escape SEL, now available at LuckyDog Motors! This Escape offers a perfect blend of practicality and comfort, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and adventure seekers alike. With its bold exterior and a well-appointed black interior, this SUV is sure to turn heads while providing a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. This Escape has 126,756km on the odometer.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and capable 4-wheel drive, providing you with the confidence to tackle various road conditions. The Escape SEL offers a spacious cabin with ample room for passengers and cargo, ensuring everyone travels in comfort. Whether youre navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways, this Ford Escape is designed to keep you connected and entertained.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features of this 2018 Ford Escape SEL:</p><ul><li><strong>Go-Anywhere Capability:</strong> The 4-wheel drive system ensures youre ready for any weather condition, offering enhanced traction and control.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> The 1.5L engine offers a great balance between power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.</li><li><strong>Sleek Black Exterior:</strong> Turn heads with the sophisticated and timeless black exterior that complements any lifestyle.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy a comfortable and accommodating cabin designed to make every journey a pleasure.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth and effortless gear changes with the intuitive automatic transmission.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2018 Ford Escape

126,756 KM

Details Description Features

$21,614

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Watch This Vehicle
12723363

2018 Ford Escape

SEL

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1751732624
  2. 1751732625
  3. 1751732625
  4. 1751732625
  5. 1751732625
  6. 1751732625
  7. 1751732624
  8. 1751732625
  9. 1751732624
  10. 1751732624
  11. 1751732624
  12. 1751732624
  13. 1751732624
  14. 1751732624
  15. 1751732624
  16. 1751732624
  17. 1751732624
  18. 1751732624
  19. 1751732624
  20. 1751732624
  21. 1751732625
  22. 1751732625
  23. 1751732625
  24. 1751732625
  25. 1751732625
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,614

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,756KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FMCU9HD2JUC14250

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,756 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that's ready for anything the Canadian landscape throws your way? Check out this sleek, black 2018 Ford Escape SEL, now available at LuckyDog Motors! This Escape offers a perfect blend of practicality and comfort, making it an ideal choice for families, commuters, and adventure seekers alike. With its bold exterior and a well-appointed black interior, this SUV is sure to turn heads while providing a comfortable and enjoyable driving experience. This Escape has 126,756km on the odometer.

Under the hood, you'll find a fuel-efficient 1.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and capable 4-wheel drive, providing you with the confidence to tackle various road conditions. The Escape SEL offers a spacious cabin with ample room for passengers and cargo, ensuring everyone travels in comfort. Whether you're navigating city streets or embarking on weekend getaways, this Ford Escape is designed to keep you connected and entertained.

Here are some of the standout features of this 2018 Ford Escape SEL:

  • Go-Anywhere Capability: The 4-wheel drive system ensures you're ready for any weather condition, offering enhanced traction and control.
  • Fuel Efficiency: The 1.5L engine offers a great balance between power and fuel economy, saving you money at the pump.
  • Sleek Black Exterior: Turn heads with the sophisticated and timeless black exterior that complements any lifestyle.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable and accommodating cabin designed to make every journey a pleasure.
  • Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes with the intuitive automatic transmission.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

Used 2018 Ford Escape SEL for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Ford Escape SEL 126,756 KM $21,614 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2020 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 52,220 KM $27,622 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 SE Auto for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Mazda MAZDA3 SE Auto 100,124 KM $18,933 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,614

+ taxes & licensing>

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2018 Ford Escape