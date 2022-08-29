Menu
2018 Ford F-150

70,100 KM

Details Description Features

$43,995

+ tax & licensing
Baywest Toyota

519-371-2981

XLT

XLT

Location

Baywest Toyota

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

519-371-2981

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

70,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9015904
  • Stock #: 22288a
  • VIN: 1ftew1e58jfc56884

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 70,100 KM

Vehicle Description

SHARP SHARP TRUCK, This will not be here long , dont wait

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Baywest Toyota

Baywest Toyota

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

519-371-2981

