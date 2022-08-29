$43,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
70,100KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9015904
- Stock #: 22288a
- VIN: 1ftew1e58jfc56884
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 70,100 KM
Vehicle Description
SHARP SHARP TRUCK, This will not be here long , dont wait
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
