<p>Get ready to turn heads with this vibrant 2018 Ford Focus SEL Hatch in eye-catching Sunburst Orange! This sporty hatchback is perfect for urban adventures and weekend getaways. With just 91,806km on the odometer, this Focus is ready to take you wherever you need to go.</p><p>Step inside and enjoy the sleek black interior featuring comfortable bucket seats and a premium sound system. Stay connected with Bluetooth, GPS navigation, and SiriusXM radio. The Focus SEL Hatch is packed with features that enhance your driving experience, including heated seats and steering wheel, a sunroof, and a rearview camera.</p><p>This used Ford Focus is waiting for you at LuckyDog Motors!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features that are sure to make you smile:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Sunburst Orange exterior:</strong> Stand out from the crowd with this bright and bold colour.</li><li><strong>Heated seats and steering wheel:</strong> Stay cozy on those chilly mornings.</li><li><strong>GPS navigation and SiriusXM radio:</strong> Never get lost and enjoy your favorite music on the road.</li><li><strong>Rearview camera:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind when backing up.</li><li><strong>Sunroof:</strong> Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2018 Ford Focus

91,806 KM

$18,377

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford Focus

SEL HATCH

12414345

2018 Ford Focus

SEL HATCH

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,377

+ taxes & licensing

Used
91,806KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FADP3M20JL263802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sunburst Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 91,806 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$18,377

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2018 Ford Focus