2018 Ford Focus
SEL HATCH
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Sunburst Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,806 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this vibrant 2018 Ford Focus SEL Hatch in eye-catching Sunburst Orange! This sporty hatchback is perfect for urban adventures and weekend getaways. With just 91,806km on the odometer, this Focus is ready to take you wherever you need to go.
Step inside and enjoy the sleek black interior featuring comfortable bucket seats and a premium sound system. Stay connected with Bluetooth, GPS navigation, and SiriusXM radio. The Focus SEL Hatch is packed with features that enhance your driving experience, including heated seats and steering wheel, a sunroof, and a rearview camera.
This used Ford Focus is waiting for you at LuckyDog Motors!
Here are 5 features that are sure to make you smile:
- Sunburst Orange exterior: Stand out from the crowd with this bright and bold colour.
- Heated seats and steering wheel: Stay cozy on those chilly mornings.
- GPS navigation and SiriusXM radio: Never get lost and enjoy your favorite music on the road.
- Rearview camera: Enjoy peace of mind when backing up.
- Sunroof: Let the sunshine in and enjoy the open air.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
LuckyDog Motors
