2018 GMC Sierra 1500

73,029 KM

Details Description Features

$39,999

+ tax & licensing
$39,999

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

ELEVATION

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

73,029KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7771746
  • Stock #: 2495
  • VIN: 1GTV2LEH4JZ327272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 73,029 KM

Vehicle Description

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Trailer Hitch
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Tow Hitch
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Vinyl Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Entertainment System
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
WiFi Hotspot

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

