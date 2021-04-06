Menu
2018 Honda CR-V

37,002 KM

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda CR-V

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring

2018 Honda CR-V

Touring

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

37,002KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6830840
  • Stock #: M7404A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H94JH148497

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Molten Lava Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M7404A
  • Mileage 37,002 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2018 CRV Touring features the newest model design, in radiant red finish and a peppy turbo-charged engine. Featuring best in class fuel mileage, this well-appointed vehicle also has heated leather seats, hands-free power tailgate, navigation, remote start, push-button start, and Honda Sensing.

2018 Honda CRV Touring, ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! SMOKE FREE, PET FREE.



Experience the difference at Owen Sound Honda, helping people get behind the wheel for OVER 30 YEARS! All vehicles are serviced through our BRAND NEW STATE OF THE ART facility. Servicing all makes and models. If we don't have the vehicle you are looking for, let us find it! We are proud to serve southwestern Ontario with quality vehicles for over 30 years! Owen Sound, Balmy Beach, Georgian Bluffs, Allenford, Tara, Shallow Lake, Keady, Chatsworth, Sauble Beach, Southampton, Port Elgin, Markdale, Flesherton, Kinkardine, Hanover, South Bruce Peninsula, North Bruce Peninsula. At Owen Sound Honda, buy with confidence knowing your vehicle has gone through our 100 point mechanical inspection. All of our pre-owned vehicles are subject to a vigorous quality inspection and thorough reconditioning process prior to being offered to our customers. We recondition our vehicles to a higher standard than our competitors. If any vehicle fails to meet these standards we simply won't sell it!



CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents



Reviews:

* The CR-V's ride is quieter and more supple than ever, and accommodations for front and rear occupants are spacious and inviting. You may hear some engine noise while accelerating up a freeway onramp, but the sound falls on the pleasing side of the spectrum. Source: edmunds.com

Awards:

*2018 Motor Trend SUV of the Year

Owen Sound Honda sells new and used Hondas, SUVs and trucks and new Honda generators, snowblowers, lawn mowers, water pumps, trimmers, garden tillers, and outboard mowers from 2-15 hp in Owen Sound, ON. Located at 202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound we are conveniently located for all of those in the Grey Bruce and Simcoe areas. We sell used cars, vans, trucks, and sports utility vehicles, servicing Owen Sound, Balmy Beach, Georgian Bluffs, Allenford, Tara, Shallow Lake, Keady, Chatsworth, Sauble Beach, Southampton, Port Elgin, Markdale, Flesherton, Kinkardine, Hanover, South Bruce Peninsula, and North Bruce Peninsula markets. We specialize in Owen Sound Honda Certified Used Cars. Our used vehicle prices are constantly matched to the LIVE market conditions so that we always offer our used vehicles at or below market prices. Car Proof History Reports are Free with every used vehicle. We make buying EASY by arranging any necessary financing and looking after your licensing for you and we are happy to help you arrange insurance if needed. Owen Sound Honda is a family business that has been in operation since 1985.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
Lane Keeping Assist

