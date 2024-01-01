Menu
<p>Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and stylish 2018 Honda HR-V EX, now available at Owen Sound Honda. This black beauty boasts a black interior and a powerful 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride. With only 62,798km on the odometer, this HR-V is practically brand new, offering years of reliable driving ahead.</p><p>The HR-V EX is packed with features that will make every journey a pleasure. From the heated front seats and heated mirrors keeping you warm on chilly mornings to the advanced safety features like adaptive smart cruise control and lane departure warning, youll enjoy the peace of mind and comfort knowing youre driving a truly exceptional vehicle.</p><p>Here are five features that truly set this HR-V apart:</p><ol><li><strong>Adaptive Smart Cruise Control:</strong> Enjoy effortless highway driving with this intelligent feature that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the car in front.</li><li><strong>Heated Front Seats and Heated Mirrors:</strong> Stay comfortable and cozy all year round with the added luxury of heated front seats and heated mirrors.</li><li><strong>Push Button Start:</strong> Experience the convenience of keyless entry and push button start for effortless access and ignition.</li><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Embrace any weather condition with confidence thanks to the reliable all-wheel drive system that provides exceptional traction and control.</li><li><strong>Back-Up Camera:</strong> Reverse with ease and confidence with the added safety and visibility of a rear-view camera.</li></ol><p>Dont miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own this remarkable Honda HR-V EX. Visit Owen Sound Honda today to experience it for yourself!</p><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2018 Honda HR-V

62,798 KM

$23,888

+ tax & licensing
12054955

Location

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-371-4040

Honda Certified Used

Honda Certified Used

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

Used
62,798KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3CZRU6H57JM107232

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 62,798 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

