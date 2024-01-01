$23,888+ tax & licensing
2018 Honda HR-V
EX
2018 Honda HR-V
EX
Location
Owen Sound Honda
202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-371-4040
Honda Certified Used
$23,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 62,798 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready to turn heads with this sleek and stylish 2018 Honda HR-V EX, now available at Owen Sound Honda. This black beauty boasts a black interior and a powerful 1.8L 4-cylinder engine, ensuring a smooth and enjoyable ride. With only 62,798km on the odometer, this HR-V is practically brand new, offering years of reliable driving ahead.
The HR-V EX is packed with features that will make every journey a pleasure. From the heated front seats and heated mirrors keeping you warm on chilly mornings to the advanced safety features like adaptive smart cruise control and lane departure warning, you'll enjoy the peace of mind and comfort knowing you're driving a truly exceptional vehicle.
Here are five features that truly set this HR-V apart:
- Adaptive Smart Cruise Control: Enjoy effortless highway driving with this intelligent feature that automatically adjusts your speed to maintain a safe distance from the car in front.
- Heated Front Seats and Heated Mirrors: Stay comfortable and cozy all year round with the added luxury of heated front seats and heated mirrors.
- Push Button Start: Experience the convenience of keyless entry and push button start for effortless access and ignition.
- All-Wheel Drive: Embrace any weather condition with confidence thanks to the reliable all-wheel drive system that provides exceptional traction and control.
- Back-Up Camera: Reverse with ease and confidence with the added safety and visibility of a rear-view camera.
Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to own this remarkable Honda HR-V EX. Visit Owen Sound Honda today to experience it for yourself!
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
