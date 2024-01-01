$23,493+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
2.0L Luxury AWD
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$23,493
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 104,250 KM
Vehicle Description
Black Beauty! Loaded with the Pano Roof, Push Button Start, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation, Leather Power Heated Seats, Back-Up Camera, Power Rear Lift Gate, Upgraded Infinity Stereo -
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
