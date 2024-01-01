$21,376+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
1.6T Ultimate AWD
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$21,376
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 117,506 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all adventure-seekers! LuckyDog Motors has the perfect vehicle for your next escapade. This sleek 2018 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Ultimate AWD is ready to hit the road with its powerful 1.6L engine and all-wheel drive system. With 117,506km on the odometer, this Tucson is in excellent condition and ready for many more miles of driving. This stunning black SUV boasts a luxurious gray interior with all the bells and whistles.
Imagine yourself cruising down the highway with the heated seats and steering wheel keeping you warm and comfortable. This Tucson is packed with technology, including GPS navigation, a premium sound system, and a sunroof for those beautiful sunny days. Don't miss out on the ultimate driving experience.
Here are five of the most dazzling features of this 2018 Hyundai Tucson:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any terrain with confidence, knowing that you have the power and grip to handle any situation.
- Cooled Seats: Beat the heat and stay cool and comfortable with these luxurious cooled seats.
- Heated Steering Wheel: Enjoy a warm and comfortable grip on the steering wheel, even in the coldest weather.
- Premium Sound System: Immerse yourself in your favorite tunes with the crystal-clear sound quality of this premium sound system.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Enjoy the open air and sunshine with the touch of a button.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
LuckyDog Motors
