<p>Looking for a stylish and spacious SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this sleek 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL Plus, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This maroon beauty boasts a black leather interior, perfect for making a statement while enjoying a comfortable ride. With a 2.0L I4 engine and automatic transmission, youll experience smooth acceleration and effortless driving. And with its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any road condition, whether its a snowy winter day or a sunny summer adventure.</p><p>This well-maintained Tucson has only 139,556km on the odometer, showcasing its reliable performance. Step inside and enjoy a range of luxurious features designed to enhance your driving experience. From heated and power-adjustable seats to a premium sound system, every detail has been carefully considered for your comfort and enjoyment.</p><p>This 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL Plus offers a blend of style, comfort, and functionality, making it an excellent choice for families and individuals alike.</p><p><strong>Here are 5 features to make your heart race:</strong></p><ol><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Stay cozy on chilly mornings with heated front seats, ensuring a warm and comfortable ride, no matter the temperature outside.</li><li><strong>Leather Seats:</strong> Experience the luxury and comfort of premium leather seats that are both stylish and durable.</li><li><strong>Sunroof/Moonroof:</strong> Open up the sunroof and let the sunshine in for a bright and airy driving experience. Enjoy the fresh air and panoramic views.</li><li><strong>Push-Button Start:</strong> Start your engine with a simple push of a button for convenience and a touch of modern luxury.</li><li><strong>Blind Spot Monitor:</strong> Drive with peace of mind knowing this Tucson has your safety covered with its blind spot monitor system, providing an extra layer of awareness when changing lanes.</li></ol><p><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI</em></p>

2018 Hyundai Tucson

139,556 KM

$18,764

+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson

SEL Plus

12153915

2018 Hyundai Tucson

SEL Plus

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,764

+ taxes & licensing

Used
139,556KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J3CA40JU774074

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 139,556 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

$18,764

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2018 Hyundai Tucson