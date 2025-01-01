$18,764+ tax & licensing
2018 Hyundai Tucson
SEL Plus
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$18,764
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 139,556 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and spacious SUV with all the bells and whistles? Look no further than this sleek 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL Plus, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This maroon beauty boasts a black leather interior, perfect for making a statement while enjoying a comfortable ride. With a 2.0L I4 engine and automatic transmission, you'll experience smooth acceleration and effortless driving. And with its all-wheel drive system, you can confidently navigate any road condition, whether it's a snowy winter day or a sunny summer adventure.
This well-maintained Tucson has only 139,556km on the odometer, showcasing its reliable performance. Step inside and enjoy a range of luxurious features designed to enhance your driving experience. From heated and power-adjustable seats to a premium sound system, every detail has been carefully considered for your comfort and enjoyment.
This 2018 Hyundai Tucson SEL Plus offers a blend of style, comfort, and functionality, making it an excellent choice for families and individuals alike.
Here are 5 features to make your heart race:
- Heated Seats: Stay cozy on chilly mornings with heated front seats, ensuring a warm and comfortable ride, no matter the temperature outside.
- Leather Seats: Experience the luxury and comfort of premium leather seats that are both stylish and durable.
- Sunroof/Moonroof: Open up the sunroof and let the sunshine in for a bright and airy driving experience. Enjoy the fresh air and panoramic views.
- Push-Button Start: Start your engine with a simple push of a button for convenience and a touch of modern luxury.
- Blind Spot Monitor: Drive with peace of mind knowing this Tucson has your safety covered with its blind spot monitor system, providing an extra layer of awareness when changing lanes.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ AI
Vehicle Features
LuckyDog Motors
