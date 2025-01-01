Menu
<p>Looking for a car that is great on gas and still has room? Check out this 2018 Kia Forte. It has been well-maintained with 113,500 km on the odometer.   The CarFax shows no accident damage records found.   This Forte has Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Windows and Locks, Remote Entry and is an Automatic.  </p><p>This vehicle is Certified and has been reconditioned with a fresh oil change, alignment & new lower control arm bushing.  Very clean inside and out, clearly the past owner took really good care of this one and it shows.  </p><p><strong><em><span style=text-decoration: underline;>Congratulation on reading the fine print!!!</span></em></strong>,   The safety is included in every car we sell, as well as a copy of the CarFax report.  We have ZERO extra charges - just tax and plates - no bait & switch, no nitro in the tires, no cloth protection on the seats.... just an honest price without any tricks.  All Vehicles are <span style=text-decoration: underline;>Sold Certified</span> and come with a 3 month/3,000 km Bronze Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).   We will review what we did to safety the car and what we replaced.  We believe that you should know exactly what you are buying.</p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.   You should know exactly what you are buying, ask questions.   </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2018 Kia Forte

113,500 KM

$14,722

+ taxes & licensing
LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
113,500KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3KPFK4A71JE259631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 113,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

