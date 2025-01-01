$17,737+ tax & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 118,401 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Kia Sorento LX is a reliable and spacious SUV that's perfect for families or anyone looking for a comfortable and practical vehicle. With its sleek grey exterior and stylish black interior, it's sure to turn heads wherever you go. This Sorento LX is equipped with a powerful 2.4L engine and an automatic transmission, providing a smooth and efficient ride.
This vehicle is ready for adventure and offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo. You can enjoy the convenience of features such as heated seats and heated mirrors, even on the coldest winter days. This Kia Sorento LX also boasts a rearview camera for enhanced safety and a host of other features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and comfortable.
With its impressive 118,401km on the odometer, this Sorento LX is a great value for those looking for a reliable and versatile SUV. This vehicle has been meticulously cared for and is ready to go on its next adventure. If you're interested in learning more, come visit LuckyDog Motors today and get behind the wheel!
Here are 5 of its features with the most sizzle:
- Heated Seats: Keep warm and cozy even on the coldest days.
- Heated Mirrors: Never worry about frost again!
- Rearview Camera: Back up with confidence.
- Rear Window Defrost: Stay safe and clear in all weather conditions.
- SiriusXM Radio: Enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options on the go.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
