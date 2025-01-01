Menu
<p>This 2018 Kia Sorento LX is a reliable and spacious SUV thats perfect for families or anyone looking for a comfortable and practical vehicle. With its sleek grey exterior and stylish black interior, its sure to turn heads wherever you go. This Sorento LX is equipped with a powerful 2.4L engine and an automatic transmission, providing a smooth and efficient ride.</p><p>This vehicle is ready for adventure and offers plenty of space for passengers and cargo. You can enjoy the convenience of features such as heated seats and heated mirrors, even on the coldest winter days. This Kia Sorento LX also boasts a rearview camera for enhanced safety and a host of other features designed to make your driving experience enjoyable and comfortable.</p><p>With its impressive 118,401km on the odometer, this Sorento LX is a great value for those looking for a reliable and versatile SUV. This vehicle has been meticulously cared for and is ready to go on its next adventure. If youre interested in learning more, come visit LuckyDog Motors today and get behind the wheel!</p><p><strong>Here are 5 of its features with the most sizzle:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Heated Seats:</strong> Keep warm and cozy even on the coldest days.</li><li><strong>Heated Mirrors:</strong> Never worry about frost again!</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Back up with confidence.</li><li><strong>Rear Window Defrost:</strong> Stay safe and clear in all weather conditions.</li><li><strong>SiriusXM Radio:</strong> Enjoy a wide variety of entertainment options on the go.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 5XYPG4A33JG361583

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2018 Kia Sorento