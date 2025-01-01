Menu
Looking for a stylish and spacious SUV thats ready for anything? Look no further than this 2018 Kia Sorento SX Turbo, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This sleek grey SUV boasts a powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride on any road. With its black interior and comfortable seating for five, this Sorento is perfect for families on the go or anyone who values both comfort and style. The Sorento has a well-maintained interior and exterior, and the odometer sits at a respectable 91,357km.

This Sorento SX Turbo is packed with features that make every journey enjoyable, including a premium sound system, a spacious cargo area, and advanced safety technology. But dont take our word for it - come down to LuckyDog Motors and experience this impressive SUV for yourself!

Here are five of this Sorentos most sizzling features:

Powerful Turbocharged Engine: The 2L I4 Turbo engine provides an exhilarating driving experience with ample power for both city driving and highway cruising.
All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather conditions with the assurance of all-wheel drive, giving you superior traction and control on slippery roads.
Luxurious Interior: The Sorentos black interior features premium materials and comfortable seating, making every ride feel like a first-class experience.
Advanced Safety Technology: Drive with peace of mind knowing this Sorento is equipped with cutting-edge safety features designed to protect you and your passengers.
Spacious Cargo Area: Whether youre hauling groceries or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Sorentos spacious cargo area can handle it all.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

VIN 5XYPKDA12JG370725
Exterior Colour Grey
Interior Colour Black
Body Style SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type Gasoline
Drive Type All Wheel Drive
Transmission Automatic
Engine 4-cylinder
Doors 4-door
Passengers 5
Mileage 91,357 KM
$23,734 + tax & licensing

LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

519-371-4000

