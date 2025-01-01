$23,734+ tax & licensing
2018 Kia Sorento
SX TURBO
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$23,734
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 91,357 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a stylish and spacious SUV that's ready for anything? Look no further than this 2018 Kia Sorento SX Turbo, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This sleek grey SUV boasts a powerful 2L I4 Turbo engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride on any road. With its black interior and comfortable seating for five, this Sorento is perfect for families on the go or anyone who values both comfort and style. The Sorento has a well-maintained interior and exterior, and the odometer sits at a respectable 91,357km.
This Sorento SX Turbo is packed with features that make every journey enjoyable, including a premium sound system, a spacious cargo area, and advanced safety technology. But don't take our word for it - come down to LuckyDog Motors and experience this impressive SUV for yourself!
Here are five of this Sorento's most sizzling features:
- Powerful Turbocharged Engine: The 2L I4 Turbo engine provides an exhilarating driving experience with ample power for both city driving and highway cruising.
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer any weather conditions with the assurance of all-wheel drive, giving you superior traction and control on slippery roads.
- Luxurious Interior: The Sorento's black interior features premium materials and comfortable seating, making every ride feel like a first-class experience.
- Advanced Safety Technology: Drive with peace of mind knowing this Sorento is equipped with cutting-edge safety features designed to protect you and your passengers.
- Spacious Cargo Area: Whether you're hauling groceries or embarking on a weekend getaway, the Sorento's spacious cargo area can handle it all.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
LuckyDog Motors
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
