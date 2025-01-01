Menu
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

161,604 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

50th Anniversary

12631635

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

50th Anniversary

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
161,604KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM1BN1V70J1198130

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 161,604 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

Automatic

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
