Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

21,436 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grey Motors Mazda

519-376-2240

Contact Seller
2018 Mazda MAZDA3

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GS

Location

Grey Motors Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

  1. 9171625
  2. 9171625
  3. 9171625
  4. 9171625
  5. 9171625
  6. 9171625
  7. 9171625
  8. 9171625
  9. 9171625
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

21,436KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9171625
  • Stock #: 03520L
  • VIN: 3MZBN1V74JM248611

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 21,436 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grey Motors Mazda

2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 21,436 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2015 BMW X3 xDrive28d
 165,810 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2022 Mazda CX-5 GS
 12,949 KM
$37,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Grey Motors Mazda

Grey Motors Mazda

Grey Motors Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

Call Dealer

519-376-XXXX

(click to show)

519-376-2240

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory