2018 Nissan Qashqai
SV
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 120,468 KM
Vehicle Description
Check out this beautiful 2018 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This sleek crossover, painted in a vibrant blue, is ready to turn heads while providing you with the practicality you need. With its comfortable beige interior and fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine, this Qashqai is ideal for both city commutes and weekend getaways. Plus, with only 120,468km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left to offer.
This 2018 Nissan Qashqai SV boasts an impressive array of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The CVT transmission offers smooth and seamless shifting, while the All-Wheel Drive system provides confident handling in all weather conditions. You'll appreciate the convenience of a spacious interior, perfect for passengers and cargo alike. Here are some of the best features; Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control
- All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Tackle winter weather and unpredictable road conditions with ease.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy great gas mileage without sacrificing power.
- Smooth CVT Transmission: Experience seamless acceleration and a comfortable drive.
- Stylish Design: Make a statement with its modern and eye-catching exterior.
- Versatile SUV: Enjoy the versatility of this SUV for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
