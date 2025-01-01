Menu
Check out this beautiful 2018 Nissan Qashqai AWD SV, available now at LuckyDog Motors! This sleek crossover, painted in a vibrant blue, is ready to turn heads while providing you with the practicality you need. With its comfortable beige interior and fuel-efficient 2L 4-cylinder engine, this Qashqai is ideal for both city commutes and weekend getaways. Plus, with only 120,468km on the odometer, this vehicle has plenty of life left to offer.

This 2018 Nissan Qashqai SV boasts an impressive array of features designed to enhance your driving experience. The CVT transmission offers smooth and seamless shifting, while the All-Wheel Drive system provides confident handling in all weather conditions. Youll appreciate the convenience of a spacious interior, perfect for passengers and cargo alike. Here are some of the best features; Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Cruise Control

All-Wheel Drive Confidence: Tackle winter weather and unpredictable road conditions with ease.
Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy great gas mileage without sacrificing power.
Smooth CVT Transmission: Experience seamless acceleration and a comfortable drive.
Stylish Design: Make a statement with its modern and eye-catching exterior.
Versatile SUV: Enjoy the versatility of this SUV for both daily commutes and weekend getaways.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,493

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,468KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JN1BJ1CR5JW210178

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 120,468 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

