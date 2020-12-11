Menu
2018 Subaru Crosstrek

65,515 KM

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Touring

2018 Subaru Crosstrek

Touring

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

65,515KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6318561
  • Stock #: S04113A
  • VIN: JF2GTABC6JH206804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 65,515 KM

Vehicle Description

 

OWEN SOUND SUBARU, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED

 

Buy With Confidence, Drive With Confidence.

 

Just Traded, Hard To Find Vehicle ,Serviced At Owen Sound Subaru .

 

Vehicle Inspection was Done By Our Qualified Subaru Technician's.

 

Ask Us About Subaru Protection Plans Specific to You.

 

We Offer Purchase Options With Many Lending Institutions.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

