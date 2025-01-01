$25,731+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback
LIMITED
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$25,731
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,751 KM
Vehicle Description
Are you looking for adventure? Then check out this beautiful 2018 Subaru Outback Limited at LuckyDog Motors! This versatile SUV/Crossover is ready to tackle Canadian winters and summer road trips alike. Featuring a sleek white exterior paired with a comfortable beige interior, this Outback offers both style and practicality. With only 80,751km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is ready for many more years of service.
Under the hood, you'll find a reliable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission. Combined with Subaru's legendary All-Wheel Drive system, you'll experience confident handling in all conditions. The Outback Limited trim level offers a host of premium features designed to enhance your driving experience.
Here are a few highlights of this Outback Limited:
- Go-Anywhere Capability: Subaru's renowned All-Wheel Drive system ensures superior grip and control, giving you the confidence to explore.
- Fuel Efficiency: The efficient 2.5L engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy, perfect for daily commutes and weekend getaways.
- Smooth Ride: The variable transmission delivers seamless acceleration and a comfortable driving experience.
- Luxurious Interior: Sink into the comfortable beige interior and enjoy the premium features of the Limited trim.
- Safety First: Subaru is known for its safety features, giving you peace of mind on every journey.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
