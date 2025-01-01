Menu
<p>Are you looking for adventure? Then check out this beautiful 2018 Subaru Outback Limited at LuckyDog Motors! This versatile SUV/Crossover is ready to tackle Canadian winters and summer road trips alike. Featuring a sleek white exterior paired with a comfortable beige interior, this Outback offers both style and practicality. With only 80,751km on the odometer, this well-maintained vehicle is ready for many more years of service.</p><p>Under the hood, youll find a reliable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth variable transmission. Combined with Subarus legendary All-Wheel Drive system, youll experience confident handling in all conditions. The Outback Limited trim level offers a host of premium features designed to enhance your driving experience.</p><p>Here are a few highlights of this Outback Limited:</p><ul><li><strong>Go-Anywhere Capability</strong>: Subarus renowned All-Wheel Drive system ensures superior grip and control, giving you the confidence to explore.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency</strong>: The efficient 2.5L engine provides a great balance of power and fuel economy, perfect for daily commutes and weekend getaways.</li><li><strong>Smooth Ride</strong>: The variable transmission delivers seamless acceleration and a comfortable driving experience.</li><li><strong>Luxurious Interior</strong>: Sink into the comfortable beige interior and enjoy the premium features of the Limited trim.</li><li><strong>Safety First</strong>: Subaru is known for its safety features, giving you peace of mind on every journey.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2018 Subaru Outback

80,751 KM

$25,731

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

13106897

2018 Subaru Outback

LIMITED

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$25,731

+ taxes & licensing

Used
80,751KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 4S4BSDLC8J3393015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,751 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

$25,731

+ taxes & licensing>

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

2018 Subaru Outback