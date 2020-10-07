Menu
2018 Subaru Outback

49,992 KM

$29,999

+ tax & licensing
Owen Sound Subaru

1-877-677-4293

LIMITED

Owen Sound Subaru

202405 Hwy 6 & 21, RR5, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

1-877-677-4293

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

49,992KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6099006
  • Stock #: S14321A
  • VIN: 4S4BSFNC3J3325892

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Tungsten Metallic
  • Interior Colour IVORY
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 49,992 KM

Vehicle Description

OWEN SOUND SUBARU, CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED

 

Buy With Confidence, Drive With Confidence.

 

Just Traded, Hard To Find Vehicle ,Serviced At Owen Sound Subaru .

 

Vehicle Inspection was Done By Our Qualified Subaru Technician's.

 

Ask Us About Subaru Protection Plans Specific to You.

 

We Offer Purchase Options With Many Lending Institutions.

 

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Anti-Theft System
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Balance of Factory Warranty
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Lane Keeping Assist

