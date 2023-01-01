Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

34,649 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

  1. 10633677
  2. 10633677
  3. 10633677
  4. 10633677
  5. 10633677
  6. 10633677
  7. 10633677
  8. 10633677
  9. 10633677
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
34,649KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10633677
  • Stock #: 03566P
  • VIN: 2T3BFREV2JW828693

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 34,649 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

AWD
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Mazda

2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 42,580 KM
$28,998 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda CX-5 GT w...
 56,198 KM
$34,998 + tax & lic
2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 56,869 KM
$26,498 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

Call Dealer

519-376-XXXX

(click to show)

519-376-2240

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory