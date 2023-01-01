$32,995+ tax & licensing
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Tacoma
SR+
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
97,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- VIN: 5tfrx5gn4jx122239
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Rare 2.7 4cyl, rear wheel drive truck , In great condition, running boards , bed cover, come in for a look at this little beauty
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
4X2
6 Speed Automatic
