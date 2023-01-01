Menu
2018 Toyota Tacoma

97,000 KM

$32,995

+ tax & licensing
SR+

SR+

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

97,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10243860
  • VIN: 5tfrx5gn4jx122239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare 2.7 4cyl, rear wheel drive truck , In great condition, running boards , bed cover, come in for a look at this little beauty

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4X2
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

