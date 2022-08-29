Menu
2018 Toyota Tundra

57,900 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ tax & licensing
Baywest Toyota

519-371-2981

SR5 Plus 5.7L V8

Location

10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

57,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9015895
  • Stock #: 22260a
  • VIN: 5tfuy5f16jx693267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 57,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Like new , low KM SR5 package , cover , running boards, come in for a look

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

