2018 Toyota Tundra
SR5 Plus 5.7L V8
Location
10th Street West, Owen Sound, ON N4K 6K6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
57,900KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9015895
- Stock #: 22260a
- VIN: 5tfuy5f16jx693267
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 57,900 KM
Vehicle Description
Like new , low KM SR5 package , cover , running boards, come in for a look
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
CD Player
4x4
6 Speed Automatic
