Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Rare 7 seater!!!   This Black on Black VW has room for all the kids!!!!!!    Equipped with Sunroof, Push-Button Start, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Sat Radio, it has all the right options!</p><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

102,510 KM

Details Description Features

$26,447

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE 4Motion

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

COMFORTLINE 4Motion

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1720806515
  2. 1720806515
  3. 1720806514
  4. 1720806514
  5. 1720806515
  6. 1720806514
  7. 1720806515
  8. 1720806515
  9. 1720806515
  10. 1720806514
  11. 1720806515
  12. 1720806514
  13. 1720806515
  14. 1720806515
  15. 1720806514
  16. 1720806514
  17. 1720806512
  18. 1720806515
  19. 1720806513
  20. 1720806513
  21. 1720806629
  22. 1720806629
  23. 1720806629
  24. 1720806629
  25. 1720806629
  26. 1720806629
  27. 1720806629
  28. 1720806714
  29. 1720806714
  30. 1720806714
  31. 1720806714
  32. 1720806714
  33. 1720806714
  34. 1720806714
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$26,447

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
102,510KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV2B7AX2JM063382

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 102,510 KM

Vehicle Description

Rare 7 seater!!!   This Black on Black VW has room for all the kids!!!!!!    Equipped with Sunroof, Push-Button Start, Navigation, Back-Up Camera, Heated Seats, Sat Radio, it has all the right options!

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

Used 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 4Motion for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan COMFORTLINE 4Motion 102,510 KM $26,447 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Altima 4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2017 Nissan Altima 4DR SDN I4 CVT 2.5 S 110,720 KM $17,989 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Nissan Kicks SV FWD for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2019 Nissan Kicks SV FWD 26,948 KM $21,561 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$26,447

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan