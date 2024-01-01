Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Calling all adventurers! Get ready to conquer the open road in style with this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline, now available at LuckyDog Motors. This stylish green SUV boasts a spacious interior with luxurious white leather seats, perfect for comfortable commutes or weekend getaways. Under the hood, youll find a powerful 2.0L engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride on any terrain. With 140,566 km on the odometer, this Tiguan is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This Tiguan is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy your favorite tunes with the premium sound system. The Tiguan also features a sunroof, allowing you to soak in the sunshine on those sunny days. Convenience is at your fingertips with keyless entry and push-button start, while heated seats and steering wheel keep you warm and cozy during the colder months. And with the heated mirrors, youll always have a clear view of your surroundings, no matter the weather.</p><p>This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline is a perfect blend of style, performance, and technology. With its impressive features and proven reliability, this Tiguan is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a comfortable, capable, and well-equipped SUV. Stop by LuckyDog Motors today to experience this Tiguan firsthand!</p><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

140,566 KM

Details Description Features

$23,477

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Watch This Vehicle
11922590

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

Highline

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

  1. 1731694965
  2. 1731694965
  3. 1731694965
  4. 1731694965
  5. 1731694966
  6. 1731694966
  7. 1731694966
  8. 1731694966
  9. 1731694966
  10. 1731694967
  11. 1731694967
  12. 1731694967
  13. 1731694967
  14. 1731694967
  15. 1731694967
  16. 1731694967
  17. 1731694967
  18. 1731694967
  19. 1731694967
  20. 1731694968
  21. 1731694968
  22. 1731694968
  23. 1731694968
  24. 1731694968
  25. 1731694968
  26. 1731694975
  27. 1731694975
  28. 1731694975
  29. 1731694975
  30. 1731694975
  31. 1731694975
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,477

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,566KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3VV4B7AX5JM126192

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,566 KM

Vehicle Description

Calling all adventurers! Get ready to conquer the open road in style with this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline, now available at LuckyDog Motors. This stylish green SUV boasts a spacious interior with luxurious white leather seats, perfect for comfortable commutes or weekend getaways. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.0L engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride on any terrain. With 140,566 km on the odometer, this Tiguan is ready for many more adventures.

This Tiguan is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy your favorite tunes with the premium sound system. The Tiguan also features a sunroof, allowing you to soak in the sunshine on those sunny days. Convenience is at your fingertips with keyless entry and push-button start, while heated seats and steering wheel keep you warm and cozy during the colder months. And with the heated mirrors, you'll always have a clear view of your surroundings, no matter the weather.

This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline is a perfect blend of style, performance, and technology. With its impressive features and proven reliability, this Tiguan is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a comfortable, capable, and well-equipped SUV. Stop by LuckyDog Motors today to experience this Tiguan firsthand!

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Rearview Camera
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From LuckyDog Motors

Used 2019 Nissan Qashqai SV for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2019 Nissan Qashqai SV 49,240 KM $23,845 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson SE for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson SE 58,143 KM $23,762 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Forte LX for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2019 Kia Forte LX 104,732 KM $18,213 + tax & lic

Email LuckyDog Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,477

+ taxes & licensing

LuckyDog Motors

519-371-4000

Contact Seller
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan