2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
Highline
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
$23,477
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 140,566 KM
Vehicle Description
Calling all adventurers! Get ready to conquer the open road in style with this 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline, now available at LuckyDog Motors. This stylish green SUV boasts a spacious interior with luxurious white leather seats, perfect for comfortable commutes or weekend getaways. Under the hood, you'll find a powerful 2.0L engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, ensuring a smooth and confident ride on any terrain. With 140,566 km on the odometer, this Tiguan is ready for many more adventures.
This Tiguan is loaded with features to enhance your driving experience. Stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and enjoy your favorite tunes with the premium sound system. The Tiguan also features a sunroof, allowing you to soak in the sunshine on those sunny days. Convenience is at your fingertips with keyless entry and push-button start, while heated seats and steering wheel keep you warm and cozy during the colder months. And with the heated mirrors, you'll always have a clear view of your surroundings, no matter the weather.
This 2018 Volkswagen Tiguan Highline is a perfect blend of style, performance, and technology. With its impressive features and proven reliability, this Tiguan is an excellent choice for anyone seeking a comfortable, capable, and well-equipped SUV. Stop by LuckyDog Motors today to experience this Tiguan firsthand!
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
