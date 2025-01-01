$23,234+ tax & licensing
2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
SXT Premium Plus
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 127,905 KM
Vehicle Description
Get ready for family adventures in style with this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus, now available at LuckyDog Motors! This spacious minivan boasts a sleek Grey exterior and a luxurious Black interior, perfect for carrying your crew in comfort and sophistication. With its powerful 3.6L V6 engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this Grand Caravan delivers a confident and efficient driving experience. DVD player for the kids and FULL stow & go.
Step inside and be greeted by plush leather seating with power adjustments and lumbar support for ultimate comfort. The SXT Premium Plus trim level adds a host of premium features, including GPS navigation, heated mirrors, and power sliding doors for effortless convenience. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM Radio, and steering wheel controls for easy access to your favorite tunes and calls. And with its impressive 127,905km on the odometer, this Grand Caravan is ready for many more miles of family fun.
Here are five features that really make this Grand Caravan stand out:
- Power sliding doors: Effortlessly load and unload passengers and gear with the push of a button.
- Leather/Cloth seating: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of plush leather/Cloth seats with power adjustments and lumbar support.
- GPS navigation: Never get lost again with built-in GPS navigation, ensuring you arrive at your destination with ease.
- Heated mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with heated mirrors that clear frost and ice for optimal visibility.
- SiriusXM Radio: Enjoy a wide variety of music, news, and sports programming with the premium SiriusXM Radio subscription.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
