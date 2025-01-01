Menu
<p>Get ready for family adventures in style with this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus, now available at LuckyDog Motors! This spacious minivan boasts a sleek Grey exterior and a luxurious Black interior, perfect for carrying your crew in comfort and sophistication. With its powerful 3.6L V6 engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this Grand Caravan delivers a confident and efficient driving experience.  DVD player for the kids and FULL stow & go.</p><p>Step inside and be greeted by plush leather seating with power adjustments and lumbar support for ultimate comfort. The SXT Premium Plus trim level adds a host of premium features, including GPS navigation, heated mirrors, and power sliding doors for effortless convenience. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM Radio, and steering wheel controls for easy access to your favorite tunes and calls. And with its impressive 127,905km on the odometer, this Grand Caravan is ready for many more miles of family fun.</p><p><strong>Here are five features that really make this Grand Caravan stand out:</strong></p><ul><li><strong>Power sliding doors:</strong> Effortlessly load and unload passengers and gear with the push of a button.</li><li><strong>Leather/Cloth seating:</strong> Enjoy the comfort and luxury of plush leather/Cloth seats with power adjustments and lumbar support.</li><li><strong>GPS navigation:</strong> Never get lost again with built-in GPS navigation, ensuring you arrive at your destination with ease.</li><li><strong>Heated mirrors:</strong> Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with heated mirrors that clear frost and ice for optimal visibility.</li><li><strong>SiriusXM Radio:</strong> Enjoy a wide variety of music, news, and sports programming with the premium SiriusXM Radio subscription.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p>

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,234

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,905KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2C4RDGBG7KR598191

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 127,905 KM

Vehicle Description

Get ready for family adventures in style with this 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus, now available at LuckyDog Motors! This spacious minivan boasts a sleek Grey exterior and a luxurious Black interior, perfect for carrying your crew in comfort and sophistication. With its powerful 3.6L V6 engine and smooth-shifting automatic transmission, this Grand Caravan delivers a confident and efficient driving experience.  DVD player for the kids and FULL stow & go.

Step inside and be greeted by plush leather seating with power adjustments and lumbar support for ultimate comfort. The SXT Premium Plus trim level adds a host of premium features, including GPS navigation, heated mirrors, and power sliding doors for effortless convenience. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, SiriusXM Radio, and steering wheel controls for easy access to your favorite tunes and calls. And with its impressive 127,905km on the odometer, this Grand Caravan is ready for many more miles of family fun.

Here are five features that really make this Grand Caravan stand out:

  • Power sliding doors: Effortlessly load and unload passengers and gear with the push of a button.
  • Leather/Cloth seating: Enjoy the comfort and luxury of plush leather/Cloth seats with power adjustments and lumbar support.
  • GPS navigation: Never get lost again with built-in GPS navigation, ensuring you arrive at your destination with ease.
  • Heated mirrors: Stay safe and comfortable in any weather with heated mirrors that clear frost and ice for optimal visibility.
  • SiriusXM Radio: Enjoy a wide variety of music, news, and sports programming with the premium SiriusXM Radio subscription.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
