2019 Ford F-150

39,220 KM

Details Description Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
Kia of Owen Sound

800-930-5616

XLT

Location

1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

39,220KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6478776
  • Stock #: M643
  • VIN: 1FTFW1E47KFB70320

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 39,220 KM

Vehicle Description

SPECIAL PURCHASE, FORMER DAILY RENTAL IN EXCELLENT SHAPE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Engine Start
AM/FM Radio
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Balance of Factory Warranty
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
WiFi Hotspot

