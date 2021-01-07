+ taxes & licensing
800-930-5616
1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3
800-930-5616
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
SPECIAL PURCHASE, FORMER DAILY RENTAL IN EXCELLENT SHAPE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
1601 18th Ave East, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N3