Menu
Account
Sign In

2019 GMC Canyon

71,666 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 GMC Canyon

SLT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 GMC Canyon

SLT

Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

  1. 11460607
  2. 11460607
  3. 11460607
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
71,666KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1GTG6DENXK1161039

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 71,666 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

4x4
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 84,083 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2012 Mazda MAZDA3 GX 234,905 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata GL for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2012 Hyundai Sonata GL 289,366 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Jerry Pfeil Mazda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-376-XXXX

(click to show)

519-376-2240

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

Contact Seller
2019 GMC Canyon