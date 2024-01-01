Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>One owner Civic Touring!  Purchased from Owen Sound Honda! Extremely low KMS!</p>

2019 Honda Civic

37,798 KM

Details Description Features

$25,990

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Honda Civic

Touring

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Honda Civic

Touring

Location

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-371-4040

  1. 1716910782
  2. 1716910782
  3. 1716910782
  4. 1716910782
  5. 1716910782
  6. 1716910782
  7. 1716910782
  8. 1716910782
  9. 1716910782
  10. 1716910782
  11. 1716910782
  12. 1716910782
  13. 1716910782
  14. 1716910782
  15. 1716910782
  16. 1716910782
  17. 1716910782
  18. 1716910782
  19. 1716910782
  20. 1716910782
  21. 1716910782
  22. 1716910782
  23. 1716910782
  24. 1716910782
  25. 1716910782
Contact Seller
Honda Certified Used

Honda Certified Used

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
37,798KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFC1F99KH104516

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour COSMIC BLUE
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 37,798 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner Civic Touring!  Purchased from Owen Sound Honda! Extremely low KMS!

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Keyless Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist
Auto Hold Brake

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Apple CarPlay

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Owen Sound Honda

Used 2020 Honda Civic LX for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2020 Honda Civic LX 78,462 KM $22,990 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2021 Honda CR-V LX AWD 41,510 KM SOLD
Used 2019 Honda Civic Touring for sale in Owen Sound, ON
2019 Honda Civic Touring 37,798 KM $25,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Owen Sound Honda

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Owen Sound Honda

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-371-XXXX

(click to show)

519-371-4040

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,990

+ taxes & licensing

Owen Sound Honda

519-371-4040

Contact Seller
2019 Honda Civic