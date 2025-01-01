Menu
Here is the Honda Civic you have been looking for, we just finished the safety on this car, fresh oil change, new tires on all four corners, new brakes on the rear and it is ready for you!  Just a great little car, fantastic on gas, fun to drive and just a fun little machine!  

It wont last long, so act quickly.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.

2019 Honda Civic

141,910 KM

$22,374

+ taxes & licensing
2019 Honda Civic

LX CVT

2019 Honda Civic

LX CVT

Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2HGFC2F55KH033933

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,910 KM

Vehicle Description

Here is the Honda Civic you have been looking for, we just finished the safety on this car, fresh oil change, new tires on all four corners, new brakes on the rear and it is ready for you!  Just a great little car, fantastic on gas, fun to drive and just a fun little machine!  

It won't last long, so act quickly.

All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). 

At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. 

* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
