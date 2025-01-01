$22,374+ taxes & licensing
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$22,374
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,910 KM
Vehicle Description
Here is the Honda Civic you have been looking for, we just finished the safety on this car, fresh oil change, new tires on all four corners, new brakes on the rear and it is ready for you! Just a great little car, fantastic on gas, fun to drive and just a fun little machine!
It won't last long, so act quickly.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Vehicle Features
