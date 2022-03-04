Menu
2019 Honda CR-V

41,968 KM

Details Description Features

$33,495

+ tax & licensing
Owen Sound Honda

519-371-4040

EX

EX

Location

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-371-4040

Honda Certified Used Vehicles

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

41,968KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8491270
  • Stock #: M7712A
  • VIN: 2HKRW2H57KH125763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Molten Lava Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 41,968 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 CRV EX features the newest model design, a bright Molten Lava Pearl finish and a peppy turbo-charged engine. Featuring best in class fuel mileage, this well-appointed vehicle also has heated seats, remote start, power drivers seat, push-button start, and Honda Sensing.

2019 Honda CRV EX, ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! SMOKE FREE, PET FREE.

Experience the difference at Owen Sound Honda, helping people get behind the wheel for OVER 30 YEARS! All vehicles are serviced through our BRAND NEW STATE OF THE ART facility. Servicing all makes and models. If we don't have the vehicle you are looking for, let us find it! We are proud to serve southwestern Ontario with quality vehicles for over 30 years! Owen Sound, Balmy Beach, Georgian Bluffs, Allenford, Tara, Shallow Lake, Keady, Chatsworth, Sauble Beach, Southampton, Port Elgin, Markdale, Flesherton, Kinkardine, Hanover, South Bruce Peninsula, North Bruce Peninsula. At Owen Sound Honda, buy with confidence knowing your vehicle has gone through our 100 point mechanical inspection. All of our pre-owned vehicles are subject to a vigorous quality inspection and thorough reconditioning process prior to being offered to our customers. We recondition our vehicles to a higher standard than our competitors. If any vehicle fails to meet these standards we simply won't sell it!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Reviews:

* Excellent interior environment, exceedingly fuel efficient, elite cargo space Source: caranddriver.com

Awards:

*2019 Best Utility Vehicle of the Year - AutoWeb

Owen Sound Honda sells new and used Hondas, SUVs and trucks and new Honda generators, snowblowers, lawn mowers, water pumps, trimmers, garden tillers, and outboard mowers from 2-15 hp in Owen Sound, ON. Located at 202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound we are conveniently located for all of those in the Grey Bruce and Simcoe areas. We sell used cars, vans, trucks, and sports utility vehicles, servicing Owen Sound, Balmy Beach, Georgian Bluffs, Allenford, Tara, Shallow Lake, Keady, Chatsworth, Sauble Beach, Southampton, Port Elgin, Markdale, Flesherton, Kinkardine, Hanover, South Bruce Peninsula, and North Bruce Peninsula markets. We specialize in Owen Sound Honda Certified Used Cars. Our used vehicle prices are constantly matched to the LIVE market conditions so that we always offer our used vehicles at or below market prices. Car Proof History Reports are Free with every used vehicle. We make buying EASY by arranging any necessary financing and looking after your licensing for you and we are happy to help you arrange insurance if needed. Owen Sound Honda is a family business that has been in operation since 1985.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

