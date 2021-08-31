Menu
2019 Honda HR-V

47,418 KM

Details Description Features

$26,990

+ tax & licensing
$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

Owen Sound Honda

519-371-4040

Sport

Location

Owen Sound Honda

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-371-4040

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

$26,990

+ taxes & licensing

47,418KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7598761
  • Stock #: M7635A
  • VIN: 3CZRU6H23KM108708

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange Burst Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 47,418 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 HRV Sport features a brilliant Orange finish. With great fuel mileage, this well-appointed vehicle also has heated seats, push-button start, dual-climate control and Honda Sensing.

2019 Honda HRV Sport, ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! SMOKE FREE, PET FREE.

Experience the difference at Owen Sound Honda, helping people get behind the wheel for OVER 30 YEARS! All vehicles are serviced through our BRAND NEW STATE OF THE ART facility. Servicing all makes and models. If we don't have the vehicle you are looking for, let us find it! We are proud to serve southwestern Ontario with quality vehicles for over 30 years! Owen Sound, Balmy Beach, Georgian Bluffs, Allenford, Tara, Shallow Lake, Keady, Chatsworth, Sauble Beach, Southampton, Port Elgin, Markdale, Flesherton, Kinkardine, Hanover, South Bruce Peninsula, North Bruce Peninsula. At Owen Sound Honda, buy with confidence knowing your vehicle has gone through our 100 point mechanical inspection. All of our pre-owned vehicles are subject to a vigorous quality inspection and thorough reconditioning process prior to being offered to our customers. We recondition our vehicles to a higher standard than our competitors. If any vehicle fails to meet these standards we simply won't sell it!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Reviews:

* The small-SUV segment is heating up, and there are a few standout options in the segment...but none of them do cargo hauling better than the Honda HR-V. Its ingenious second-row Magic Seat is borrowed from its corporate cousin, the subcompact Honda Fit hatchback; when folded, the seat creates class-above cargo space. Fuel efficiency is the HR-V's other strong point... For a well-built, highly practical pint-sized SUV, look no further. Source: caranddriver.com

Awards:

*2019 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Award

Owen Sound Honda sells new and used Hondas, SUVs and trucks and new Honda generators, snowblowers, lawn mowers, water pumps, trimmers, garden tillers, and outboard mowers from 2-15 hp in Owen Sound, ON. Located at 202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound we are conveniently located for all of those in the Grey Bruce and Simcoe areas. We sell used cars, vans, trucks, and sports utility vehicles, servicing Owen Sound, Balmy Beach, Georgian Bluffs, Allenford, Tara, Shallow Lake, Keady, Chatsworth, Sauble Beach, Southampton, Port Elgin, Markdale, Flesherton, Kinkardine, Hanover, South Bruce Peninsula, and North Bruce Peninsula markets. We specialize in Owen Sound Honda Certified Used Cars. Our used vehicle prices are constantly matched to the LIVE market conditions so that we always offer our used vehicles at or below market prices. Car Proof History Reports are Free with every used vehicle. We make buying EASY by arranging any necessary financing and looking after your licensing for you and we are happy to help you arrange insurance if needed. Owen Sound Honda is a family business that has been in operation since 1985.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
AM/FM Radio
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Lane Keeping Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

