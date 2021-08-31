Menu
2019 Honda Ridgeline

58,953 KM

$47,990

+ tax & licensing
Black Edition

202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

When you are in the market for a second hand car, make it a Honda Certified Used Vehicle. The Honda Certified Used Vehicle program offers significant advantages over non-certified used Honda vehicles. Available only through qualified Honda Dealerships, a Certified Honda must pass a thorough Honda Canada mandated inspection and reconditioning process by factory trained technicians.

58,953KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7703476
  • Stock #: M7642A
  • VIN: 5FPYK3F86KB502311

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Leather
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,953 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2019 Ridgeline Black Edition features a Crystal Black Pearl finish matched with a black leather interior with red stitching and a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission. The variable-cylinder management system will help cut down on fuel spending as it transitions smoothly from 6 cylinders down to 3 depending on demand. Other great features are built-in Garmin Navigation, remote start, heated AND ventilated seats, multi-angle rearview camera and much more.

2019 Honda Pilot EXL Navi, ONE OWNER! NO ACCIDENTS! PET FREE.

Experience the difference at Owen Sound Honda, helping people get behind the wheel for OVER 30 YEARS! All vehicles are serviced through our BRAND NEW STATE OF THE ART facility. Servicing all makes and models. If we don't have the vehicle you are looking for, let us find it! We are proud to serve southwestern Ontario with quality vehicles for over 30 years! Owen Sound, Balmy Beach, Georgian Bluffs, Allenford, Tara, Shallow Lake, Keady, Chatsworth, Sauble Beach, Southampton, Port Elgin, Markdale, Flesherton, Kinkardine, Hanover, South Bruce Peninsula, North Bruce Peninsula. At Owen Sound Honda, buy with confidence knowing your vehicle has gone through our 100 point mechanical inspection. All of our pre-owned vehicles are subject to a vigorous quality inspection and thorough reconditioning process prior to being offered to our customers. We recondition our vehicles to a higher standard than our competitors. If any vehicle fails to meet these standards we simply won't sell it!

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Reviews:

* Throughout the Ridgeline's stay, our staffers repeatedly praised its segment-best ride and handling, both of which are direct results of the unibody construction, which allows for the class-exclusive independent rear suspension and a relatively light curb weight. Nothing can touch the Honda's refinement, not the new Ford Ranger, nor Toyota's Tacoma, Chevrolet's Colorado, or GMC's Canyon. The fancy suspension—by pickup standards—seemingly had no effect on the Ridgeline's towing and hauling capabilities. After fully loading the Honda's back seat and bed with a workshop's worth of tools in New Jersey and nosing the Ridgeline west toward our Ann Arbor, Michigan, headquarters, technical assistant Harry Granito remarked, "The return trip with the extra weight of the equipment felt the same as the trip out empty." Source: caranddriver.com

Awards:

*2019 Kelley Blue Book Best Resale Value Top 10

Owen Sound Honda sells new and used Hondas, SUVs and trucks and new Honda generators, snowblowers, lawn mowers, water pumps, trimmers, garden tillers, and outboard mowers from 2-15 hp in Owen Sound, ON. Located at 202432 Highway 6 & 21, Owen Sound we are conveniently located for all of those in the Grey Bruce and Simcoe areas. We sell used cars, vans, trucks, and sports utility vehicles, servicing Owen Sound, Balmy Beach, Georgian Bluffs, Allenford, Tara, Shallow Lake, Keady, Chatsworth, Sauble Beach, Southampton, Port Elgin, Markdale, Flesherton, Kinkardine, Hanover, South Bruce Peninsula, and North Bruce Peninsula markets. We specialize in Owen Sound Honda Certified Used Cars. Our used vehicle prices are constantly matched to the LIVE market conditions so that we always offer our used vehicles at or below market prices. Car Proof History Reports are Free with every used vehicle. We make buying EASY by arranging any necessary financing and looking after your licensing for you and we are happy to help you arrange insurance if needed. Owen Sound Honda is a family business that has been in operation since 1985.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Navigation System
Bed Liner
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Pickup Bed Tonneau Cover
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

