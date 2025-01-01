Menu
<p>Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that wont break the bank? Look no further than this 2019 Hyundai Tucson SE from LuckyDog Motors! This sleek grey crossover boasts a spacious black interior with a host of features to keep you comfortable and connected on the road. With its fuel-efficient 2.0L I4 engine and smooth automatic transmission, the Tucson SE offers a perfect blend of performance and efficiency.</p><p>This well-maintained vehicle has only 107,937km on the odometer, giving you plenty of life left in it. Enjoy the convenience of all-wheel drive for confident handling in all weather conditions, and stay warm and cozy with heated seats and mirrors. This Tucson SE is loaded with features like keyless entry, a rearview camera, and a powerful sound system with SiriusXM radio, making every drive a pleasure.</p><p>Here are just a few of the highlights that make this Tucson SE a standout:</p><ul><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Navigate any road with confidence.</li><li><strong>Heated Seats and Mirrors:</strong> Stay warm and comfortable all winter long.</li><li><strong>Rearview Camera:</strong> Enjoy peace of mind and enhanced safety.</li><li><strong>SiriusXM Radio:</strong> Enjoy a wide selection of entertainment options.</li><li><strong>Keyless Entry:</strong> Unlock and start your car with just a touch.</li></ul><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2019 Hyundai Tucson

107,937 KM

$22,937

+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson

SE

2019 Hyundai Tucson

SE

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,937

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,937KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KM8J2CA45KU852594

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,937 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
2019 Hyundai Tucson