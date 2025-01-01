$22,937+ tax & licensing
2019 Hyundai Tucson
SE
Location
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Certified
$22,937
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 107,937 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and stylish SUV that won't break the bank? Look no further than this 2019 Hyundai Tucson SE from LuckyDog Motors! This sleek grey crossover boasts a spacious black interior with a host of features to keep you comfortable and connected on the road. With its fuel-efficient 2.0L I4 engine and smooth automatic transmission, the Tucson SE offers a perfect blend of performance and efficiency.
This well-maintained vehicle has only 107,937km on the odometer, giving you plenty of life left in it. Enjoy the convenience of all-wheel drive for confident handling in all weather conditions, and stay warm and cozy with heated seats and mirrors. This Tucson SE is loaded with features like keyless entry, a rearview camera, and a powerful sound system with SiriusXM radio, making every drive a pleasure.
Here are just a few of the highlights that make this Tucson SE a standout:
- All-Wheel Drive: Navigate any road with confidence.
- Heated Seats and Mirrors: Stay warm and comfortable all winter long.
- Rearview Camera: Enjoy peace of mind and enhanced safety.
- SiriusXM Radio: Enjoy a wide selection of entertainment options.
- Keyless Entry: Unlock and start your car with just a touch.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
