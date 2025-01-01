$23,998+ taxes & licensing
2019 Jeep Cherokee
North
Location
Jerry Pfeil Mazda
202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
519-376-2240
$23,998
+ taxes & licensing
Used
49,345KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMCX4KD274020
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 49,345 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Additional Features
4x4
9 Speed Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
