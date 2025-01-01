$23,955+ taxes & licensing
LuckyDog Motors
1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
519-371-4000
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 80,051 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything the Canadian landscape throws your way? Check out this stunning 2019 Kia Sorento LX, available now at LuckyDog Motors. This eye-catching blue SUV is ready to turn heads with its sleek design and practical features. With its All-Wheel Drive, you'll confidently navigate through snowy winters and enjoy a smooth ride on any road. This Sorento has been well-maintained and boasts a comfortable black interior, perfect for family adventures or daily commutes. It has a comfortable 80,051km on the odometer.
This 2019 Kia Sorento LX at LuckyDog Motors is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.
Here are five highlights that are sure to impress:
- All-Wheel Drive: Conquer challenging road conditions and enjoy superior traction and control, providing peace of mind for all your journeys.
- Spacious Interior: This SUV offers ample room for passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort for everyone on board.
- Fuel-Efficient 2.4L Engine: Enjoy a balance of performance and efficiency, making this Sorento a practical choice for daily driving and road trips.
- Automatic Transmission: Experience smooth and effortless gear changes, making every drive a breeze.
- Stylish Design: With its attractive exterior and well-appointed interior, this Sorento is sure to make a statement wherever you go.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
