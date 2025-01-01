Menu
<p>Looking for a versatile and reliable SUV that can handle anything the Canadian landscape throws your way? Check out this stunning 2019 Kia Sorento LX, available now at LuckyDog Motors. This eye-catching blue SUV is ready to turn heads with its sleek design and practical features. With its All-Wheel Drive, youll confidently navigate through snowy winters and enjoy a smooth ride on any road. This Sorento has been well-maintained and boasts a comfortable black interior, perfect for family adventures or daily commutes. It has a comfortable 80,051km on the odometer.</p><p>This 2019 Kia Sorento LX at LuckyDog Motors is packed with features designed to enhance your driving experience.</p><p>Here are five highlights that are sure to impress:</p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Conquer challenging road conditions and enjoy superior traction and control, providing peace of mind for all your journeys.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> This SUV offers ample room for passengers and cargo, ensuring comfort for everyone on board.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient 2.4L Engine</strong>: Enjoy a balance of performance and efficiency, making this Sorento a practical choice for daily driving and road trips.</li><li><strong>Automatic Transmission:</strong> Experience smooth and effortless gear changes, making every drive a breeze.</li><li><strong>Stylish Design</strong>: With its attractive exterior and well-appointed interior, this Sorento is sure to make a statement wherever you go.</li></ol><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2019 Kia Sorento

80,051 KM

$23,955

+ taxes & licensing
Location

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
80,051KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYPGDA3XKG502182

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 80,051 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

