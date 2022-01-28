Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2019 Mazda CX-3

27,000 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Grey Motors Mazda

519-376-2240

Contact Seller
2019 Mazda CX-3

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT

Watch This Vehicle

2019 Mazda CX-3

GT

Location

Grey Motors Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

  1. 8270064
  2. 8270064
  3. 8270064
  4. 8270064
  5. 8270064
  6. 8270064
  7. 8270064
  8. 8270064
  9. 8270064
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

27,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8270064
  • Stock #: 03472P
  • VIN: JM1DKFD72K0404345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 03472P
  • Mileage 27,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Grey Motors Mazda

2013 Kia Sorento LX
 97,950 KM
$12,998 + tax & lic
2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GT
 204,200 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2017 Kia Sorento 2.0...
 78,000 KM
$21,998 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Grey Motors Mazda

Grey Motors Mazda

Grey Motors Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

Call Dealer

519-376-XXXX

(click to show)

519-376-2240

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory