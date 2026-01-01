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2019 Mazda CX-5

78,106 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Mazda CX-5

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14145568

2019 Mazda CX-5

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Location

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7

519-376-2240

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Used
78,106KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KFBEY9K0631552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 78,106 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

AWD
HEADS UP DISPLAY
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Jerry Pfeil Mazda

Jerry Pfeil Mazda

202437 ON-6, Owen Sound, ON N4K 5N7
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519-376-2240

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Jerry Pfeil Mazda

519-376-2240

2019 Mazda CX-5