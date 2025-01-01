Menu
<p>Ready for an adventure? This 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC, available at LuckyDog Motors, is the perfect vehicle for your next escapade. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable black interior, this SUV is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The powerful 2.4L I4 engine and 4-wheel drive system deliver smooth and reliable performance, no matter the road conditions. Whether youre navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails, this Outlander is up for the challenge. And with just 79,316km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to go the distance.</p><p>Here are five features that make this Outlander a standout:</p><ol><li><strong>All-Wheel Drive:</strong> Embrace the freedom of the open road with the assurance of all-wheel drive, providing exceptional traction and handling, rain or shine.</li><li><strong>Spacious Interior:</strong> Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for family adventures or weekend getaways.</li><li><strong>Fuel Efficiency:</strong> This Outlanders efficient engine means you can explore farther on a single tank of gas.</li><li><strong>Cutting-Edge Technology:</strong> Enjoy the latest in infotainment and driver-assist features, keeping you connected and confident on the road.</li><li><strong>Reliable Mitsubishi Engineering:</strong> Mitsubishi is known for its commitment to quality and durability, ensuring years of worry-free driving.</li></ol><p>Come see this 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC at LuckyDog Motors today. Its waiting for you to take it for a test drive.</p><p>All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available). </p><p>At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, thats why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle. </p><p>* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown. </p>

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

79,316 KM

$23,837

+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

12524950

2019 Mitsubishi Outlander

ES AWC

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4

519-371-4000

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$23,837

+ taxes & licensing

Used
79,316KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JA4AZ2A33KZ605167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 79,316 KM

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

LuckyDog Motors

LuckyDog Motors

1855 17th St E #2, Owen Sound, ON N4K 1Z4
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander