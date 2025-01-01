$23,837+ tax & licensing
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES AWC
2019 Mitsubishi Outlander
ES AWC
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 79,316 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready for an adventure? This 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC, available at LuckyDog Motors, is the perfect vehicle for your next escapade. With its sleek white exterior and comfortable black interior, this SUV is sure to turn heads wherever you go. The powerful 2.4L I4 engine and 4-wheel drive system deliver smooth and reliable performance, no matter the road conditions. Whether you're navigating city streets or exploring off-road trails, this Outlander is up for the challenge. And with just 79,316km on the odometer, this vehicle is ready to go the distance.
Here are five features that make this Outlander a standout:
- All-Wheel Drive: Embrace the freedom of the open road with the assurance of all-wheel drive, providing exceptional traction and handling, rain or shine.
- Spacious Interior: Enjoy ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for family adventures or weekend getaways.
- Fuel Efficiency: This Outlander's efficient engine means you can explore farther on a single tank of gas.
- Cutting-Edge Technology: Enjoy the latest in infotainment and driver-assist features, keeping you connected and confident on the road.
- Reliable Mitsubishi Engineering: Mitsubishi is known for its commitment to quality and durability, ensuring years of worry-free driving.
Come see this 2019 Mitsubishi Outlander ES AWC at LuckyDog Motors today. It's waiting for you to take it for a test drive.
All Vehicles are Sold Certified and come with a 3 month/3,000 km 1-Star Powertrain Drive Global Warranty (extended warranties and coverages available).
At LuckyDog we believe in transparency, that's why all our vehicles come with a complete CarFax Vehicle report to ensure your not buying a salvaged or rebuilt vehicle.
* While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, some vehicle information may not be exactly as shown.
